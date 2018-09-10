Muchinguri says ready to defend the nation

Newly sworn in Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri says she is not afraid of her new role and will not allow her gender to deter her zeal to work in the defence and security ministry.

Speaking to reporters at State House today, Muchinguri-Kashiri, who became the first female Minister to hold the post, said she is not scared of taking up one of the critical portfolios- held by men since the country attained independence 38 years ago.

“I’m not afraid of this task. How can I be afraid when I was in the war with the army commanders who are there now? I was also a commander together with them.

“This appointment was long overdue. This is despite the fact that I did not serve in the army because I took a different route. It’s not a new post but I still need to learn more and catching up. I understand all the army dynamics because I got the skills during the war…” she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who prior to this appointment was Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Ministry, noted that economic development hinges on the security of the nation.

Zimbabwe has largely enjoyed a peaceful environment since 1980 despite the gukurahundi atrocities in Matebeleland in the early 1980s with the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has been deployed in several peacekeeping missions in and around the continent as well as under the United Nations (UN) banner. – Source: 263Chat