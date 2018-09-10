Mnangagwa committed to work towards economic revival

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already outlined his vision of making Zimbabwe a middle income economy by 2030 and the newly sworn-in men and women are now carrying the weight of the nation’s expectations.

The cabinet ministers and their deputies have committed to work towards economic revival and improving people’s livelihoods.

Probably the highest expectations in Mnangagwa’s team lie on the shoulders of internationally renowned technocrat in the mould of the new Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, who is expected to make fiscal adjustments in the face of foreign currency shortages and the liquidity crunch in the economy.

Closely linked to the finance ministry is the industry and commerce portfolio and new faces, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu and his deputy Honourable Rajeshkumart Modi are both upbeat that a middle income economy is achievable.

The sports fraternity also has a new leader in accomplished Olympian, Honourable Kirsty Coventry, who said while she has her personal goals, she will take a few weeks to get an appreciation of what the team has been doing before embarking on a new direction.

Two veteran politicians and accomplished women Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri who has been assigned to the defence and war veterans portfolio and Monica Mutsvangwa who has been allocated the information, publicity and broadcasting services portfolio said defending and rebranding the country are some of their top priorities.

The new Minister of Health Dr Obadiah Moyo is coming in at a time when 13 people have succumbed to cholera while over 100 people have been hospitalised.

Dr Moyo’s immediate task is to ensure that the outbreak is brought under control.

The cabinet is already a month behind, the team is ready to hit the ground running and Zimbabweans expect a better country defined by prosperity, jobs and food security.