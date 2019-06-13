Morgan Tsvangirai look-alike brother wows the crowd at Vimbai’s funeral

Brother to the late MDC leader and founding father, Morgan Tsvangirai seems to be charming party supporters who even ululated applauding him before demanding that he should be given a chance to address people who had gathered to attend a rally at Glen View during introductions.

Mannase Tsvangirai, the current family spokesperson and young brother to the MDC founder who formed the party in 2009, seem to have gained support from the party support base nation wide.

Mourners who had gathered to attend the late Vimbai Tsvangirai’s farewell rally in Glen View today ululated after Mannase was called to the stage demanding him to do the party slogan with others shouting ‘Tsvangirai! Tsvangirai! Mudhara!’.

“Who can not give a position to such a person, he also looks like our father (Tsvangirai),” said Murisi Zwizwai who was the master of ceremony at the event.

The crowd cheered as Mannase grabbed the microphone to talk to the people.

“We have been shocked by Vimbai’s death as a family.

“The seat of Glen View will never be taken by any one but someone from MDC,” he said.

He also added that the MDCs should unite and support each other in electing who will represent Glen View South Constituency which was represented by Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java.

Vimbai died in Harare after having been involved in an accident along the Harare Bulawayo highway together with manager Paul Rukanda who died on the sport.

Could the MDC members be seeing another Tsvangirai rising in Mannase? Only Time will tell. – Source: 263Chat