Mnangagwa’s sidekick challenges colleague to US$50,000 high-speed car race

GOKWE-NEMBUDZIYA legislator and member of the ruling Zanu-PF party, Mayor Justice Wadyejena has challenged businessman Samuelle Dimairho to a high-octane supercar race.

The loser of the race between the two loaded men will have to donate a massive US$50 000 ( approximately just over R925 000) to a fundraising campaign for Covid-19.

HN. JW, @JusticeMayorW Mate, why would I put a whole Lambo Urus against a Merc AMG which costs the equivalent of the Forgiato wheels my Lambo sits on? With all due respect, zvoto zvinemazera, endai kuma Alteeza kuchoto chenyu muiteto traffic light races! Look at the power to % ratio and be serious! https://twitter.com/sdimairho/status/1255056421944791041 … Samuelle Dimairho @sdimairho Replying to @IdiAminDada9 @JusticeMayorW Challenge accepted @JusticeMayorW

Goke-Nembudziya legislator Wadyajena made headlines last year after he purchased a Lamborghini Urus super SUV worth US$420 000 and was accused of exploiting his position to dodge paying customs duty.

Wadyajena appeared to stoke the fire when he dismissively said that a Lamborghini cannot be compared to Mercedez Benz AMG.

Mayor Justice Wadyajena: Zimbabwe MP Challenges Colleague To US$50 000 Race

Dear Cde Idi Amin Dada,

To place Lamborghini and Mercedes Benz AMG in the same sentence, let alone league, is criminal. It is insanity! Kindly compare Mercedes to Alteeza and Subaru.

A Lambo is a Lambo, period! Let that sink in!

A social media user then challenged the MP to back his words with action by accepting a race with Samuelle Dimairho, one of the leading entrepreneurs in the country. Dimairho just happens to own a Mercedez Benz AMG and readily accepted the challenge.

However, it seems that Wadyajena was reluctant to go racing and initially dismissed the idea of racing against a Mercedez Benz AMG because it was beneath his Lamborghini Urus.

Samuelle Dimairho ( Image Credit: Twitter). Zimbabwe MP Challenges Colleague To US$50 000 Race

He then advised Dimairho to go race against Toyota Altezzas and other similar cars instead. Said the MP,

MATE, WHY WOULD I PUT A WHOLE LAMBO URUS AGAINST A MERC AMG WHICH COSTS THE EQUIVALENT OF THE FORGIATO WHEELS MY LAMBO SITS ON? WITH ALL DUE RESPECT, ZVOTO ZVINEMAZERA, ENDAI KUMA ALTEEZA KUCHOTO CHENYU MUITE TRAFFIC LIGHT RACES! LOOK AT THE POWER TO % RATIO AND BE SERIOUS!👇🏿

However, Dimairho did not seem the least bit put down and responded with a barrage of statistics to show how just well how his car performs.

HN. JW, @JusticeMayorW Mate, why would I put a whole Lambo Urus against a Merc AMG which costs the equivalent of the Forgiato wheels my Lambo sits on? With all due respect, zvoto zvinemazera, endai kuma Alteeza kuchoto chenyu muiteto traffic light races! Look at the power to % ratio and be serious! https://twitter.com/sdimairho/status/1255056421944791041 … We can’t show you everything! We automatically hide photos that might contain sensitive content. Show Media Samuelle Dimairho @sdimairho Replying to @IdiAminDada9 @JusticeMayorW Challenge accepted @JusticeMayorW Samuelle Dimairho @sdimairho

Dimairho then conceded that the race would hardly be fair on Wadyajena because the MP’s Lamborghini SUV is much heavier than his own AMG Sedan.

Talk is cheap bro. Statistically, my AMG is faster than your Urus. But I would admit that it wouldn’t be a fair race considering it’s an SUV (more weight) vs sedan.

The comment about talk being cheap and the race being unfair on the Lamborghini Urus seems to have ribbed Wadyajena who reconsidered his initial decision not to race.

HN. JW, @JusticeMayorW Mate, why would I put a whole Lambo Urus against a Merc AMG which costs the equivalent of the Forgiato wheels my Lambo sits on? With all due respect, zvoto zvinemazera, endai kuma Alteeza kuchoto chenyu muiteto traffic light races! Look at the power to % ratio and be serious! https://twitter.com/sdimairho/status/1255056421944791041 … We can’t show you everything! We automatically hide photos that might contain sensitive content. Samuelle Dimairho @sdimairho Replying to @IdiAminDada9 @JusticeMayorW Challenge accepted @JusticeMayorW Samuelle Dimairho @sdimairho Talk is cheap bro. Statistically my AMG is faster than your Urus. But I would admit that it wouldn’t be a fair race considering it’s an SUV (more weight) vs sedan

Wadyajena then raised the stakes and said that he would only race on condition that whoever loses the race will have to donate US$50 000 to the Zimbabwe Government Covid-19 fund.

HN. JW, @JusticeMayorW If not impossible, it is improbable one would purchase a high performance vehicle without requisite handling training. Here I am training on the Grand Prix track, & many years prior, training on the BMW M track. I’m a serious car enthusiast. Worry about yourself & @sdimairho https://twitter.com/maskingtanaka/status/1255214112096780295 … Tanaka Masking @MaskingTanaka Replying to @JusticeMayorW @lgwaunza @JusticeMayorW the question is can you use it? At least we have seen Sam race at Donnybrook and he’s a beast.

Alternatively, the loser could donate to the Covid-19 fund being run by lawyer Advocate Fadzayi Mahere on behalf of Dr Lennon Gwaunza.

Mahere and Gwaunza recently captivated the attention of the nation when the doctor asked the lawyer out for a date on social media.

I’VE HAD A CHANGE OF HEART. BEING A YOUNGSTER, I’LL FORGIVE THE LACK OF UNDERSTANDING OF SUPERCARS & RELIANCE ON INSTRUMENT CLUSTER NUMBERS. I’LL GRANT YOUR WISH TO RACE, BUT, LOSER MAKES A US$50K CASH DONATION TOWARDS THE @LGWAUNZA OR ZIM GVT COVID19 FUND. SET THE PLACE & TIME!

I’ve had a change of heart. Being a youngster, I’ll forgive the lack of understanding of supercars & reliance on instrument cluster numbers. I’ll grant your wish to race, BUT, loser makes a US$50k CASH donation towards the @lgwaunza or Zim Gvt COVID19 fund. Set the place & time!

Unsurprisingly, Dimairho was clearly not daunted again and accepted the challenge saying it would help a good cause.

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED IN PRINCIPLE MY BROTHER @JUSTICEMAYORW. LET’S DO THIS FOR A GOOD CAUSE AND ASSIST @LGWAUNZA AND @ADVOCATEMAHERE IN THEIR CAUSE. GAME ON!

The two are yet to advise when the epic and eagerly anticipated race will take place after the national lockdown has ended.