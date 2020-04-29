Zimbabwean billionaire beats Mark Zuckerberg on his platform

ZIMBABWE’s telecoms and fintech tycoon, Strive Masiyiwa is on the first position on Facebook’s interactions, surpassing the platform’s founder Mark Zuckerberg, Crowd Tangle Analytics Company has reported.

The new data shows that Masiyiwa is highly active drawing traffic which runs into millions of active interactions surpassing a high margin ahead of other global business leaders.

“Between January and March 2020, Masiyiwa raked in a record 7.8 million interactions with followers on the social media platform with Facebook’s founder Zuckerberg following closely behind at 7.53 million interactions during the same period,” says the report

The document notes that both business leaders saw a significant jump in interaction in the month of March signifying more people spending more time on social media because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In terms of page likes, the Econet Wireless boss is placed on third position only ranking behind Zuckerberg who has 116.7 million likes and Bill Gates 20.26 million likes.

Beginning 2020, the number of Facebook users who like Masiyiwa’s page has grown by just under half a million users reaching ‪498 100‬ likes with the biggest jump coming in March at ‪224 000‬.

Strive Masiyiwa

Accordingly , he is the second highest with Bill Gates gaining ‪863 200‬+ likes in the same period.

Masiyiwa is the founder and chairman of Econet Wireless International, a global telecommunications group.

In 2002, Masiyiwa made it to the Time Magazine List of Most Influential People, and in March 2014, he was selected to Fortune Magazine’s list of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders”.

He is one of Africa’s most influential figures and a champion for the power of technology to improve people’s lives. In January 2018 he was named the first billionaire in Zimbabwe by Forbes Magazine. – Zimbabwe Voice