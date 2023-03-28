Mnangagwa’s regime to appoint ambassador to Belarus

MINSK, (BelTA) – Zimbabwe will appoint an ambassador to Belarus in the coming months, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava told journalists after his meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk on 28 March, BelTA has learned.

During the ongoing visit of the Zimbabwe delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava, it was announced that the embassy of this country started working in Belarus. Journalists asked when Zimbabwe will name an ambassador to Belarus.

“Belarus already runs an embassy in Zimbabwe. Based on the principles of reciprocity, Zimbabwe has recently opened its embassy in Minsk.

We have already discussed the interior works in the premises where the embassy is located. And this will be done as quickly as possible.

Only after that an ambassador will be appointed. This will not be long in coming, within the next few months,” Frederick Shava said.

