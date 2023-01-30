Mnangagwa’s Foreign Minister meets Belarus foreign Ministers in Harare

BELARUS Foreign Affairs Minister, Honourable Sergei Aleini paid a courtesy call on his Zimbabwean counterpart, Ambassador Fredrick Shava to share notes ahead of the visit by President Alexander Lukashenko later this Monday.

The meeting was meant for the foreign ministers to apprise each other on the State visit by President Alexander Lukashenko later this Monday.

Zimbabwe and Belarus enjoy cordial relations, which span across all sectors of the economy especially in the agricultural sector.

Zimbabwe is embarking on agriculture mechanisation programmes as a way of increasing productivity in the farms for food security.

The business community is excited by the visit as they expect to finalise on a number of deals they entered into with the Belarus business leaders back in 2019.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...