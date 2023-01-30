Zimbabwe wants Belarus’ continued agriculture mechanisation

MINSK, 30 January (BelTA) – Within the framework of the state visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sergei Aleinik and Frederick Shava discussed topical issues of interaction between the two ministries, including scheduled joint events, cooperation on international platforms, and expansion of the legal framework.

“The parties discussed the details of the agenda of the upcoming state visit, including cooperation prospects in the manufacturing sector, joint projects, and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various sectors of the economy,” the ministry said.

Frederick Shava reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s interest in Belarus’ continued participation in Zimbabwe’s program of the modernization and mechanization of agriculture.

