Mnangagwa’s ally Lukashenko arrives in Zimbabwe on state visit

HARARE, – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in Zimbabwe on a state visit.

The head of state’s aircraft landed in the airport of Harare. The Belarusian leader was greeted by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the airport.

The Belarusian delegation has already started its work in Harare. The first half of the day saw the Belarusian-Zimbabwean business forum, where a number of bilateral documents were signed. Business meetings and negotiations will continue during the visit.

The official part of the talks between Aleksandr Lukashenko and Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled for 31 January. The heads of state will meet one-on-one and then with the participation of delegations.

The leaders will also attend a ceremony of handing over machinery from Belarusian manufacturers as part of the second phase of the program for the mechanization of farms in Zimbabwe and the start of the third phase of the program. The event will take place at the Zimbabwe institute of agriculture.

