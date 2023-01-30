Belarus’ MTZ to ship over 3,500 tractors to Zimbabwe in 2023-2024

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarus’ Minsk Tractor Plant (MTZ trademark) and MTZ official dealer in Zimbabwe – AFTRADE DMCC company have signed a memorandum of strategic partnership to promote BELARUS machines on the Zimbabwean market, the MTZ press service told BelTA.

The document has been signed at the Belarus-Zimbabwe business forum in Harare, which is held ahead of the state visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe.

“The Zimbabwean market openend for BELARUS machinery several years ago thanks to our reliable partner, AFTRADE DMCC. We are glad that today we are talking about strategic partnership that envisages work on a systematic perspective basis,” MTZ Director General Vitaly Vovk said.

According to the document, in 2023-2024 MTZ is set to supply 3,575 tractors to Zimbabwe. In the future, the batches and terms of delivery will be determined based on the results of negotiations with Zimbabwean agricultural enterprises.

In 2018-2022, MTZ delivered more than 1,800 vehicles to Zimbabwe. “We know that last year, for the first time in the past 50 years, the country fully provided itself with grain. It is gratifying that the country succeeded also thanks to BELARUS machinery,” Vitaly Vovk stressed.

In his words, there is a multi-purpose service center in Harare with branches in Mutare and Bulawayo, and also a warehouse for component parts to maintain the delivered machinery. MTZ together with its partner trains consumers to operate BELARUS tractors.

Minsk tractor plant is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machinery not only in the CIS countries, but also in the whole world. Customers are offered over 100 models of tractors in more than 200 assembly variants for all climatic and operational conditions. New models have wide possibilities of aggregation with agricultural machinery of different manufacturers. MTW develops, manufactures and exports wheeled tractors and spare parts for them, arranges their production abroad under license, renders services in setting up and servicing of delivered machines, provides training in operation and maintenance of machinery produced.

