Mnangagwa meets Belarusian close ally in Aleksandr Lukashenko Dubai

DUBAI,- Belarus and Zimbabwe have achieved certain results. The main thing now is not to stop, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the talks with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the UN Climate Summit in Dubai, BelTA has learned.

“On the eve of this event we had a thorough discussion and looked into the main issues. I would like to take this opportunity and congratulate you once again on the convincing victory [in the presidential election in Zimbabwe in August] and to say that we are waiting for you in Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the president stressed that the most important thing for Belarus and Zimbabwe is not to stop. “Indeed, we have achieved certain results in our cooperation, as you have already said. But we still have a lot of work to do. We are ready to implement the plan that we outlined during my visit to Zimbabwe,” the Belarusian leader said.

The Belarusian president also hailed the successes of Zimbabwe in the development of the agricultural industry. This became possible, among other things, thanks to cooperation with Belarus and the supply of modern farm machines. “For example, you started exporting grain, among other things,” he stressed.

“When is it better to visit? In winter or summer?” Emmerson Mnangagwa asked.

“Of course, in winter!” Aleksandr Lukashenko replied.

“Winter is a bit difficult for me,” the Zimbabwe president admitted. “I’ll think about it. My dear friend, the president of Belarus, can come to Zimbabwe from January to December!”

“Agreed!” the Belarusian leader noted.

Source: BelTA

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...