Mnangagwa leaves for AU Summit in Addis Ababa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Commission Summit which begins this Sunday.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Oliver Chidawu, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Service chiefs and other senior Government officials.

Mnangagwa who is also the chairperson of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security, joins other African leaders at the continental platform.

The meeting which will run under the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development” is aimed at achieving a conflict-free Africa, prevent genocide, make peace a reality for all and rid the continent of wars, civil conflicts, gender-based violence, violent conflicts and preventing genocide.

The summit is also expected to stress on the need to accelerate action on mobilising stakeholders to prioritise efforts on peace and effective socio-economic development in the continent.

The Assembly is the supreme organ of the African Union and consists of all the 55 Heads of State and Government of the AU.

The summit will see the handing over of the chairmanship from the current chairperson, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt to the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.