Spread the love

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “my dear brother” and emphasized Russia’s role as a steadfast ally to Zimbabwe. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Mnangagwa lauded Putin for his efforts in defending Russia’s independence and territorial integrity.

“Zimbabwe considers the Russian Federation as a consistent global ally,” Mnangagwa declared from a stage he shared with Putin in St. Petersburg. “Strength lies in our unity, adaptability, and innovation.”

Mnangagwa criticized what he described as the “hegemonic tendencies” of the collective West, condemning their actions as violations of sovereign equality, justice, and fairness. “It is regrettable and unacceptable that the collective West continues to pursue hegemonic tendencies that blatantly violate the sovereign equality of nations, justice, and fairness,” he stated.

The Zimbabwean leader also called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, which he argued were a punitive response to the country’s land reform initiatives. “The sanctions on Zimbabwe were imposed for the ‘crime’ of the Zimbabwean people claiming their own land,” Mnangagwa said.

Despite these challenges, Mnangagwa reassured attendees that Zimbabwe remains “open for business,” inviting global investment and cooperation.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual event, brings together political and business leaders from around the world to discuss key economic issues and foster international cooperation. Mnangagwa’s remarks underscored Zimbabwe’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Russia and highlighted the broader geopolitical dynamics at play.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with the Presidents of Zimbabwe and Bolivia, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Luis Arce, are set to speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7.

🚨🇿🇼 ZIMBABWE’S PRESIDENT: THE WEST’S REIGN OF TERROR IS OVER Emmerson Mnangagwa gave the remarks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia. “It is regrettable and unacceptable that the collective West continues to pursue hegemonic tendencies that blatantly… pic.twitter.com/YoHo4z2FPq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 7, 2024

According to the event program, these speeches will be a central feature of the forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from June 5 to June 8. This year’s theme is “The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World.” The forum’s agenda includes a variety of events aimed at fostering economic dialogue and collaboration:

Meetings for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses: Discussions will focus on the challenges and opportunities for smaller enterprises, emphasizing their vital role in economic growth. Creative Industries Forum: This segment will explore how art, design, and cultural enterprises contribute to economic and societal development. SPIEF Youth Day: A dedicated day for young entrepreneurs and future leaders, offering a platform to share ideas, network, and learn from experienced business figures. Drug Security Forum: Addressing global health concerns, this forum will discuss strategies to ensure the availability and security of essential medications. SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior Forums: Educational initiatives aimed at nurturing the next generation of leaders through workshops, lectures, and interactive sessions.

SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, a non-financial development institution dedicated to organizing congresses, exhibitions, and public events. TASS, a major Russian news agency, serves as the information partner of the event.

The participation of Presidents Putin, Mnangagwa, and Arce underscores the forum’s significance as a platform for high-level discussions on global economic issues. Their speeches are expected to cover topics ranging from economic collaboration and investment opportunities to geopolitical challenges and the role of emerging markets in a multipolar world.

The plenary session featuring these prominent leaders is anticipated to set the tone for the entire forum, providing insights into the strategic visions of their respective nations within the context of global economic shifts.

As SPIEF 2024 unfolds, it promises to deliver impactful discussions, forge new partnerships, and identify pathways for economic growth in a rapidly changing world.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...