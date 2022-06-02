Mnangagwa fires Deputy Minister for corruption

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed deputy minister David Karoro from office for conduct inappropriate for a deputy minister.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the removal was with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E D Mnangagwa, in terms of section 340, subsection ( 1 ) , paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, has with immediate effect, removed Honourable Douglas Karoro (MP) from Office of Deputy Minister of Government, for conduct inappropriate for a Deputy Minister,” he said.

Deputy Minister Karoro, who served in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, was arrested for allegedly diverting 700 bags of fertiliser, maize seed worth US$18 000 and 5 000 vegetable combo kits from Presidential Inputs Schemes in March and April before selling them and pocketing the money.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

