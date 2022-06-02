Putin’s delegation meets Zimbabwe’s Legislative Assembly officials

HARARE – The head of the visiting Russian delegation has described Zimbabwe as a reliable friend, stressing the need to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko met Senate President Mabel Chinomona with the Eastern European giant giving credit to Zimbabwe for being a dependable partner.

“We share bilateral relations since the liberation struggle. We have a have good relationship between us and we exchange experience,” she said.

Matviyenko also spoke on the need to continue strengthening economic ties between Russia and Zimbabwe.

“It is also very important for us to look into ways on how we can forge ahead in areas of economy.”

The delegation also met Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda where they expressed gratitude for the hospitality granted to them since their arrival in the country this Wednesday.

The Russian delegation is in Zimbabwe for a three-day visit meant to strengthen ties between the two countries and share ideas on topical regional and international issues.

