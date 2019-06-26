Mnangagwa backs party youths over corruption accusation

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will set up a committee to investigate allegations of corruption levelled against senoir Zanu-PF and government officials by the youth league on Monday. This was resolved at the party’s politburo meeting in Harare on Wednesday. Among the high profile people accused of corruption is Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe boss John Mangudya among others.

“ZANU-PF PF Politburo has resolved that while the Youth League may not have followed procedure, however corruption must be denounced at all levels. There must be Zero tolerance to corruption,” said Zanu-PF on its Twitter page. “His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa will constitute a commission of enquiry to investigate the allegations presented by the National Youth League, this was unanimously endorsed by the politburo. “However the Youth League has been reminded to stick to procedure. The Youth League has said it will be bringing more allegations.”

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr John Mangudya who was fingered among foreign currency dealers has filed a ZW$1 Million lawsuit against ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Youths, Lewis Matutu. Through his lawyers Kantor Immerman, Mangudya demanded said he is claiming defamation damages in the press statement which the ZANU PF youth league issued on Monday 24 June 2019. “The allegations are wholly untrue and unsubstantiated and has tarnished our client’s name and reputation locally and internationally as he is a well respected regulator, former banker and public official. “The defamation is aggravated by the fact that no attempt was made to contact our client prior to publication, nor was our client afforded an opportunity to tell his side of the story or comment,” reads part of the lawsuit. “We also have instructions to claim defamation damages from you jointly or severally. We estimate our clients damages at RTGS $ZWD 1 000 000,” further reads the lawsuit. Matutu named and shamed a number of party officials including Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu and Prisca Mupfumira as well as Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya for being involved in corrupt activities among others. He also threatened to name and shame party officials with multiple farms but all that could be hanging in the balance as he now has to fight Mangudya’s lawsuit.