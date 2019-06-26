Four Zimbabwean students arrested in India for assaulting man

Four Zimbabwean students of Parul University were arrested by Vadodara taluka police on Wednesday for attacking a 34-year-old man and injuring him in a fight about an entry in the residential society register. The accused were identified as Tampivendse Montohari, Tafdzava Sumba, Mopvev Zoi and Vatidaize Zanze.

Complainant Tanmay Tamboli (34) said that on Tuesday night one of the accused had come to meet his other friends at Shyaam Green society near Ankhol village in Vadodara. He, however, refused to make an entry in the register at the security gate, which is normal security procedure, and entered into an argument with the guard.

When Tamboli, who is a local resident, tried to intervene, the accused insisted he would not make an entry, the complaint said. The accused was then joined by three friends who live in the same society and the altercation turned violent. The accused then picked up a rock and hit Tanmay on his head twice leaving him wounded, the complaint said. Tanmay was taken to a nearby hospital where his injuries were treated, and is said to be stable now.

Based on his complaint, the Vadodara taluka police booked all four accused under IPC sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 114 (abettor present). The accused are due to be produced in court later in the evening.

President of Parul University Dr Devanshu Patel said he was informed of the incident on Wednesday morning after the FIR was filed. “We are informing their parents and the embassy,” he said. “Once the University reopens (after vacation) and the students report to the University, we will form a committee and seek individual explanations from the students. Based on that, we will take further action.”