Mliswa fingered in the death of senior CIO operative

HARARE – The outspoken lawmaker for Norton, Temba Mliswa, has been accused of contributing to the death of a former senior Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) member, Andrew Chitungo.

Mliswa, who was present at Chitungo’s burial on Wednesday, posted a message on Twitter expressing his grief and condolences. However, some of Mliswa’s followers accused him of causing Chitungo’s death by leaking recorded conversations that put Chitungo’s life in danger.

One user accused Mliswa of literally killing Chitungo, while another expressed astonishment at Mliswa’s tweet. Wrote Dr Glen Meda:

You sold him out Chief. Why were you recording your conversations with him and why did you leak those conversations knowing you were putting his life in grave danger. You literally killed him. Now you are shedding croco tears!

Chitungo reportedly died on Friday at West End Hospital after being admitted with breathing problems and energy loss. He was removed from President Mnangagwa’s close security team last year after a recorded call with Mliswa and former Energy Minister Fortune Chasi was leaked in which he called Mnangagwa corrupt.

Andrew Chitungo passed away on Friday last week at West End Hospital after being admitted with breathing problems and energy loss.

He had worked under former President Robert Mugabe, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, and later President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Chitungo was removed from Mnangagwa’s close security team last year after a leaked recorded call with independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa and former Energy Minister Fortune Chasi.

He was also involved in running a security company and had startup business interests in Harare. Chitungo’s family, relatives, and friends described him as a “man of the people”, a “family man”, and a “reliable professional” who was good-natured, calm, and amicable.

Source: Pindula News

