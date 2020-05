Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) legislator for Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu was on Friday night involved in a road accident near Rufaro Dam, about 7km from the central business district.

The accident was confirmed by MDC Alliance Mashonaland East provincial spokesperson, who is also

Marondera mayor, Chengetai Murowa who said the cause of the accident is not yet known. He said:

Details are still sketchy, but I confirm that the honourable MP was involved in an accident. He is in a stable condition, although the vehicle was extensively damaged. I am currently at the (Marondera Provincial) hospital and I can say there were three people in the car. We are still to get more details of the accident.

NewsDay reports that the 38-year-old legislator travelling from Murewa when his brand new Toyota Fortuner veered off the road, overturned and landed in a bush.

This comes a few months after Matewu survived death by a whisker after gunmen opened fire at his residence in Nyameni.

More: NewsDay