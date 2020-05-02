Zimbabwe Fast Food Outlets To Reopen

The government has given the green light for restaurants and other eateries to sell food provided that people do not eat the food on the premises.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ndabaningi “Nick” Mangwana. He said:

Restaurants and other eateries can sell food but people should not eat on the premises. They have to take away the food.

In his special address to the nation on Friday afternoon, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the 5-week-long coronavirus lockdown will be downgraded to Level 2 to allow for more economic activities while at the same time guarding against the spread of the coronavirus.

The 14-day extension commences on Monday, with churches, bars and gyms and gatherings of more than 50 people still banned.

Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 cases remain at 34 after the Ministry of Health and Child Care revised its earlier report that 40 people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The downward revision was done on 1 May after the Ministry instituted a Quality Assurance process after “an unusual clustering of six cases that were reported as positive from Harare” on 29 April.