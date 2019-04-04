Maridadi attends diplomats induction, set to be named ambassador

HARARE – Former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MP James Maridadi has been tapped up for appointment as ambassador by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Maridadi, the former MP for Mabvuku-Tafara, attended an induction workshop for 16 ambassador designates in Harare on Wednesday.

Maridadi lost a primary election to James Chidhakwa last year, and with it the right to defend his seat on an MDC ticket. He stood as an independent and lost to Chidhakwa.

It has speculated that Maridadi will be posted to Senegal to replace another former MDC MP Trudy Stevenson, who died suddenly in August last year.

Stevenson had been appointed to the role during a power sharing arrangement between the MDC and Zanu PF following disputed elections in 2008.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo presided over the induction workshop.

Four former army generals are part of the 16 ambassadors set to be appointed to the diplomatic service.

Lieutenant generals Anselem Sanyatwe, Martin Chedondo and Douglas Nyikayaramba as well as Air Marshal Sheba Shumbayawonda are lined up to take new postings to foreign missions.

Zimbabwe has been failing to fully fund its foreign missions for years, and with foreign currency in short supply, the situation is not seen changing anytime soon.