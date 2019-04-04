Zimbabwean with tough upbringing bags R12m lottery on second attempt

“When I was in my early twenties, my friend who was already living and working in Durban suggested that I come to look for work in South Africa to help ease my circumstances at home. I stayed in Durban for five years and during that time I worked a lot of different casual and domestic jobs.

“One of the companies I worked for in Durban recognised my hard work and offered me a permanent job at their head office in Johannesburg,” he said.

“This move changed my life. I was able to rent a decent place and was able to help my family back home to have food on the table every day. I thought that my life could not get better than that,” he added.

The man said he planned to buy a car and house for himself, renovate his home back in Zimbabwe and invest the rest of the money.

Ithuba moved to clarify that the lottery was not reserved for South African nationals only.

“Anyone who is 18 years or older, holds a valid proof of identity and has a valid South African bank account is permitted to play, win and claim from the national lottery” Ithuba said.