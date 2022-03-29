Malema laughs off ‘threat’ to expose his alleged ‘Zimbabwean interests’

Over the weekend, Malema rubbished claims he was the reason behind the arrest of Dlamini.

Speaking on Motsweding FM, Malema said the EFF did not open a case against Dlamini but members of his party had accompanied Ramerafe to the police station.

“I don’t have time for small boys and I don’t want to waste my time on such useless people.

“As we speak, I am busy at a farm in Limpopo monitoring pregnancy tests of cows. The next thing I hear is I am the one who called for the arrest of Nhlanhla. Where would I be getting such powers to do that?” he said.

Malema also slammed those using his name for clout.

“My name is not a playground. When everyone in this country has their own issues, they say it is Malema. If they are crazy, then they must practise their craziness somewhere else. They must not come to me,” he said.