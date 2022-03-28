‘I’m Like Lionel Messi’ – Mwonzora

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has conceded defeat in the Saturday by-elections, but boldly declared he performed like Argentine football maestros, Lionel Messi who sometimes misses penalties.

He claimed the party is still alive saying “it is not time yet to write the MDC epitaph”.

At the same time, Mwonzora’s nemesis, Nelson Chamisa, was in a celebratory mood after chaperoning his party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to an astounding victory, winning 19 out of 28 National Assembly seats and 75 out of 122 municipal wards.

Zanu-PF managed nine seats and 47 wards.

Mwonzora is highly responsible for the by-elections following his recall of more than half of MPs and councillors who supported Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the newly formed CCC party.

Addressing journalists in Harare Monday, Mwonzora said the MDC-T, which contested as MDC Alliance, got its strategies wrong.

“We got our strategy wrong,” Mwonzora said.

“Someone was asking how come you got your strategy wrong? This is my answer, Lionel Messi misses a penalty, doesn’t he? Diego Maradona missed a penalty, doesn’t he? So strategists get strategies wrong sometimes,” Mwonzora said.

Asked if would to join Chamisa following his defeat, Mwonzora said: “Regarding President Chamisa and myself specifically, a lot depends on them and their attitude towards us. There is nothing personal between myself and Mr Chamisa. After all it’s not what I think about him or what he thinks about me. What is important is what Zimbabweans want.”

“We remain committed to dialogue as a main vehicle to solve the social, political and economic problems bedevilling our country. We also note that these by-elections were one of the most apathetic in history. It is clear that by not turning out to vote, the majority of Zimbabweans are communicating a clear message to the political leaders. This message is underpinned by the growing disillusionment of the electorate in elections under the current commission. It’s not time yet to write the MDC epitaph. There are people who wish we were politically dead.”