Kirsty Coventry in cabinet by her skin colour – Mzembi

Former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has denounced Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry saying she has dismally failed.

Mzembi believes Coventry is being kept by President Emmerson Mnangagwa because of her white skin.

Responding on micro-blogging Twitter to one of his followers who said, “It’s not individual in ZANU PF, it’s the system.Tell me why Kirsty Conventry can’t renovate stadiums…” wrote one Harambee.

Mzembi responded saying, “That one is kept in Cabinet by her skin, she is a dismal failure!

Mzembi is on the record of criticizing Mnangagwa’s government which he says is worse than former President Robert Mugabe’s.

Source – Byo24

