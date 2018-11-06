Kereke demands apology from Mliswa prison pregnancy claim

HARARE – Jailed former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke has petitioned parliament to censure Norton legislator Temba Mliswa for allegedly maliciously slandering him by accusing him of impregnating his wife while in prison.

Prison authorities refused to be dragged into the civil matter.

In a petition addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, through his lawyers Mutandiro, Chitsanga and Chitima Attorneys, Kereke says Mliswa “sensationally alleged: (a) That Dr Munyaradzi Kereke allegedly made his wife pregnant whilst in prison; (b) That Dr Munyaradzi Kereke is allegedly being treated preferentially in prison on the back of corrupt activities.”

Kereke, is refuting the allegations which he says are “categorically false, malicious and unwarranted”.

The former legislator has demanded that the Speaker of Parliament strongly reprimands Mliswa, while also directing the Norton MP to publicly apologise to Kereke.

On the 31st of October, Mliswa posted on his twitter account @TembaMliswa, saying: “In a conversation overheard by a prison guard between Kereke and his younger wife’s sister, word has it that whilst in prison Kereke has impregnated his younger wife. One’s left wondering where the act took place and why he’s being given preferential treatment, why not let others too?” – ZBC