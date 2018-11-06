Be pioneers of innovation: Mudenda

HARARE – Chairpersons of Parliamentary Portfolio Committees have been challenged to be the pioneers of innovation in policy development and analysis of issues as part of their oversight role and as such they must come up with recommendations that are time-bound and result oriented for the ease of reference and tracking.

Following the crafting of the Institutional Strategic Plan for the ninth Parliament, Parliamentary Committees have been reminded of their right to charge the offending government entities with contempt of Parliament as provided for in the Constitution and standing rules and orders, should they fail to implement committee recommendations.

This was said by the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda during the induction workshop for committee chairpersons in Bulawayo.

He said the committees must mirror a positive image of parliament given that the institution is viewed with reverence and high esteem by all sectors of society as it occupies a coveted space as the second arm of the state.

He added that the Parliament is a sacred institution which collectively carries people’s hopes, aspirations and dreams of a prosperous nation.

“Let us espouse and celebrate the principles of sound governance which encompass, among others the multi-party democratic architecture which must be the hallmark of our committee system’s texture. Accordingly I wish to appeal for peaceful co-existence and symbiotic relationship within and between select committees and among its members of various political parties in committees. Once elected to and sworn into office, members cease to represent their parties in committee and should strive for consensus in their committee deliberations,” Advocate Mudenda said.

He implored select committees to play a central role in promoting and enhancing the national development agenda as articulated in the Constitution which obliges the state to take measures to bring about balanced development of our different areas and in particular a proper balance in the development of rural and urban areas.

The Speaker of the National Assembly added that the state and all institutions and agencies of government at every level must have respect for the people of Zimbabwe from whom the authority to govern is derived. – ZBC