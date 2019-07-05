News Ticker

Jet setter Emmerson Mnangagwa takes 36th foreign trip in 20 months

July 5, 2019

Private taxi ... Mnangagwa was recently in Rwanda on the hired jet

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa embarks on his 36th foreign trip just 20 months after coming into power on Thursday – all performed on private jets hired from Dubai.

A luxuriously-fitted Dubai jet has practically stationed in Zimbabwe for almost a month, taking the 76-year-old on domestic, regional and continental flights while impoverished Zimbabweans grapple with a failing economy.

Mnangagwa has most recently used the US$12,000-per-hour Boeing 737 for flights to Victoria Falls, Bulawayo, Mozambique, Zambia and Rwanda.

State media reported on Friday that Mnangagwa would be flying to Niger for an African Union summit on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTFA).

Justifying the latest trip, his spokesman George Charamba said: “What we are doing is to celebrate the coming into force of the continental free trade area. There is a benchmark number of countries which have ratified the treaty for it to come into force at the end of May.

“Zimbabwe qualifies as a founder member of Continental Free Trade Area and that comes after a certain recognition and with some privileges, that’s why we’re going to Niger.”

Zimbabwe is in the grips of its worst economic crisis in over a decade, marked by a shortage of United States dollars to fund fuel, wheat, and electricity imports. With inflation now nearly 100 percent, the broke country has also stopped issuing passports and vehicle number plates.

Mnangagwa’s Foreign Trips Since Taking Power in 2017 (Source: ZimLive)

  1. December 2017: Pretoria, South Africa
  2. January 2018: Davos, Switzerland
  3. January 2018: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  4. January 2018: Luanda, Angola
  5. January 2018: Lusaka, Zambia
  6. January 2018: Windhoek, Namibia
  7. January 2018: Maputo, Mozambique
  8. February 2018: Gaborone, Botswana
  9. March 2018: Gaborone, Botswana
  10. March 2018: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
  11. March 2018: Kigali, Rwanda
  12. April 2018: Beijing, China
  13. May 2018: Doha, Qatar
  14. June 2018: Nouakchott, Mauritania
  15. June 2018: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
  16. July 2018: Johannesburg, South Africa
  17. August 2018: Windhoek, Namibia
  18. September 2018: Beijing, China
  19. September 2018: New York, United States
  20. October 2018: Lusaka, Zambia
  21. November 2018: Conakry, Guinea
  22. November 2018: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  23. January 2019: Moscow, Russia
  24. January 2019: Minsk, Belarus
  25. January 2019: Baku, Azerbaijan
  26. January 2019: Astana, Kazakhstan
  27. February 2019: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  28. March 2019: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  29. March 2019: Luanda, Angola
  30. March 2019: Pretoria, South Africa
  31. May 2019: Pretoria, South Africa
  32. May 2019: Kasane, Botswana
  33. June 2019: Lusaka, Zambia
  34. June 2019: Maputo, Mozambique
  35. July 2019: Kigali, Rwanda
  36. July 2019: Niamey, Niger

 

Source: ZimLive



