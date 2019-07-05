Mnangagwa to meet SA’s Ramaphosa over electricity

EMBATTLED Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa is expected to meet his South African counterpart on Sunday to discuss whether Zimbabwe’s neighbour can export more electricity to the country in light of the current shortages being experienced.

The country is experiencing massive load shedding due to low generation capacity at Kariba caused by low water levels while old equipment at Hwange Power Station continuously breaks down. President Mnangagwa said while addressing Domboshava residents during today’s clean-up campaign.

“Last year we opened Kariba South which produces 300 MW on top of the 650MW produced by the other section but because of the drought the water levels in Kariba have dropped and it is no longer producing adequate electricity,” he said

“….at the moment there is a shortage of electricity and when I went Mozambique I talked to officials there to see if we can get more electricity from Hydro Cahorra Basa and on Sunday I will meet South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss if we can get more electricity from Eskom so if we succeed in the negotiations the situation will greatly improve.”

Zimbabwe paid US$10 million to Eskom as part of the at least US$40 million owed to the South African utility.