‘I’ll be buried in the Harvest House basement’ – Komichi

MDC-T politician Morgen Komichi says his attachment with Harvest House was so deep that he was ready to be buried at the MDC headquarters upon his death one day.

The battle to control the iconic building, rechristened Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, turned nasty two weeks ago when the military and police came to the aid of interim MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe through booting out the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa which was occupying it.

This week, Chamisa told merrymakers at a birthday bash for two-year-old Chantelle Choto that no-one could bar him from entering the building if he had any business to attend to there.

Two weeks ago, Chamisa’s lieutenants Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi with several other senior party officials were arrested after attempting to enter the building soon after the military takeover.

However, journalists Friday could only shake their heads in disbelief when Komichi called a press conference to announce that when he dies, he will be buried at the MRT House.

For the past 20 years, the iconic building has been known as the home of vibrant opposition politics but has been turned into an empty shell with only a few MDC-T security personnel fiercely guarding the premises against possible attack by their MDC Alliance rivals.

“I will be the last person to leave this building and I will be buried under this building,” Komichi told journalists.

“We are in charge of the building and we are in charge of the party. The Alliance is a new formation and we want them to go peacefully. We want them to operate from somewhere else peacefully.

“From 1999, this building has been occupied by the MDC and we are here as the MDC.”

Backing Komichi, party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said the MDC-T had been granted a court order to occupy the building.