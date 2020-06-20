‘Chamisa captured by external forces’ – Mashakada

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance legislator for Hatfield, Dr Tapiwa Mashakada, has exposed shocking details on the alleged abduction of former leader of a union of medical doctors, Dr Peter Magombeyi, which he said was fake and stage managed to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe for Nelson Chamisa’s relevance.

Magombeyi went “missing” on September 14 last year, leading to a doctors’ strike that incapacitated public hospitals and saw the unnecessary deaths of many patients.

“During the alleged abduction period of the ZHDA leader Dr Peter Magombeyi, the Board members Douglas Coltart and Arnold Tsunga organized accommodation for him at the US Embassy Westgate where he stayed for 5 days,” Dr. Mashakada revealed.

Dr. Peter Magombeyi

“An instruction was given from the party to make noise about this on social media and to tag all foreign adversaries.

“Magombeyi left the embassy on September 19 with his cell phone well charged and a team from the embassy drove him and left him at Nyabira where he started calling his friends.

Dr. Tapiwa Mashakada

“After some medical examinations, it was proved that Magombeyi was fit and was never tortured. He got a reward from the Americans who sponsored his luxurious vacation in an expensive hotel in South Africa.

“This was a well calculated move which took place when the UN General Assembly was coming and when a high-ranking delegation was visiting Zimbabwe to assess the human rights situation.

“Dr Magombeyi was not a threat to government to warrant abduction by State agents and what would the government gain by abducting the medical doctor at such a time when they were trying to clean up their own image?

“The MDC Alliance was only trying to push the narrative that there were gross human rights abuses in Zimbabwe and to call for more sanctions.”

“This Magombeyi case is a ruse, everything we stage managed. I left the MDC Alliance because these people are after money and tarnishing the image of the government for nothing and for this they are doing all sorts of nasty things.

“The movement has been captured and highjacked by some external forces and no longer serving the purpose,” Dr Mashakada concluded. – via Byo24