Hopewell Chin’ono, Promise Mkwananzi war escalates

THE war between Hopewell Chin’ono and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, known is some quarters as Promise Pfenye, continues unabated.

Chin’ono alleges that Mkwananzi is collaborating with the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO).

Last week, Chin’ono, posting on X, referred to Mkwananzi by his first name and claimed that the CCC spokesperson is working with the CIO to disrupt the opposition. He stated:

Yesterday Chin’ono pressed on with his allegations.

“Any opposition outfit you are part of is not an opposition movement, it is a captured movement!

“Those that will believe you thinking that you are part of opposing ZANUPF will be wasting their time!

“It is their right to waste their time, but they won’t say they didn’t know because we told them the truth.

“You work with secret service and you yourself said it showing folks your texts exchange with a CIO director as you canvased for support to take over as CCC acting president.”

Mkwananzi/ Pfenye, a former MDC youth leader and founder of the Tajamuka/Sesjikile Movement, was appointed CCC spokesperson by then-party leader Nelson Chamisa just before the August 2023 general elections. He took over from former Mt Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere, under unclear circumstances, and critics argue that he is not as effective as his predecessor.

