Tshabangu heading to Senate

February 9, 2024 Staff Reporter Parliament




Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has wormed his way into Senate as one of the CCC Proportional Representatives after recalling several opposition legislators for failing to follow the party line.

In a Government Gazette published Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, the notice also announced the replacement of five CCC proportional representatives in the National Assembly.

Source – southern eye




