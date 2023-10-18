Gweru City Council acquires 9 new vehicles

GWERU- Gweru City Council has acquired nine new vehicles, two tractor-trailers and a fire tender to boost service delivery.

According to The Mirror understands that the vehicles cost over US$ 500,000.

The vehicles are four NP 300 vehicles, four NP 200 trucks and the latest Ford Everest vehicle.

Handing over the fleet last week, Gweru Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko urged the local authority to prioritize service delivery.

“We are happy with this development. This shows that the local authority is working towards the betterment of our home which is Gweru.

However, what we only want is better service delivery for our people.

“Garbage must be collected in time, we want water, we want working traffic lights and good roads,” he said.

Gweru City Council Acting Town Clerk Livingstone Churu said deliberations were made and critical areas which needed service vehicles were identified.

Last month, the local authority commissioned another fleet of vehicles which included four tractors and three Nissan single-cab trucks.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...