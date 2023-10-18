Storm wreaks havoc at Kanongovere School

MASVINGO – A storm wreaked havoc at Kanongovere Secondary School in Gutu on Monday night ripping off roofs to five teachers’ houses, an administration and an agriculture block.

According to The Mirror is told that some teachers are living in make shift houses after the storm and a lot of property was damaged. Efforts to get a comment from the school head were futile.

Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED) Shylatte Mhike said she is not aware of incident when contacted for a comment.

Sources at the school told The Mirror that the houses had their roofs blown off. Some property was damaged by the rain.

