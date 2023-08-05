GoFundMe campaign launched for sudden death of Zim social worker in Ireland

A GoFundMe campaign was recently launched for a Zimbabwean social worker who died suddenly just after relocating to work in Ireland.

According to family members, Netsai Tswakanyi – a mother of two boys – became ill barely two months after arriving in Ireland.

“Before settling in, she suddenly became very ill and was hospitalised for a few days but sadly passed away on the 21st of July 2023,” wrote Xolelani Chimwaza on the GoFundMe website.

She added; “We wish to repatriate her body back home so that her children and other relatives may bid her farewell.

“To facilitate the donation process we have set up a GoFundMe page specifically dedicated to this cause where we can securely contribute.

“Your support will be greatly appreciated during this difficult time.”

The GoFundMe appeal had raised more than 6.300 EURO when it closed earlier this week.

