‘G4O using maids to poison ministers’ says Mutodi

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has warned ministers to be on high alert because a faction of ZANU PF called G40 was now recruiting house maids to poison them.

Mutodi said the G40 cabal was also plotting ambushes and bombings.

The controversial ministers posted on Twitter saying, “Team G40 is back again with dirty tactics this time using house maids to administer poison, explosives and other harmful substances including ambushes. Ministers be warned.”

In April this year, addressing the Cape Town Press Club former MP Eddie Cross said, “Mnangagwa is committed to reform but he has not received sufficient recognition for what he has done.

“Daily he has to deal with recalcitrant elements in his party. Intelligence sources informing me suggest that the G40 are buying weapons.”

The statements by Mutodi may be a plan by ZANU PF to arrest members of the G40 amidst fears that Saviour Kasukuwere is plotting a comeback political analysts have said.

Ibhetshu lika Zulu Secretary General Mbuso Fuzwayo said, “These are dangerous statements by the Minister. They remind us of Gukurahundi era were arms were used as a reason to unleash a reign of terror in Matabeleland. People of Zimbabwe must get worried when they hear such statements from the government.”