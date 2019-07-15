Former opposition MPs appointed Zimbabwe anti-corruption commissioners

President Emmerson Mnangagwa swore-in eight commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday, among them a retired army major and two former opposition MPs.

Mnangagwa recently appointed Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the chairperson for the commission. She is the wife of foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo, a retired army general.

Commissioner Gabriel Chaibva was an MP for Harare South in the MDC before he joined Zanu PF.

Fungai Jessie Majome, a former MDC MP for Harare West, quit the party in fury last year after she was challenged in an MDC primary by Joana Mamombe. She did not contest the primary, and Mamombe went on to win the seat.

A parliamentary committee interviewed 33 candidates, and 12 names were forwarded to Mnangagwa to pick the eight.

ZACC was established by the constitution to lead the fight against corruption, but the first board dissolved earlier this year was dysfunctional and beset by corruption allegations against some of the commissioners.

Retired Major Michael Dennis Santu worked for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe after leaving the military as a director in the financial intelligence division before joining the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) as a security adviser.

The other commissioner are local government activist Mabel Ndakaripa Hungwe, former Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust director John Makamure, banker Thandiwe Mlobane, former police superintendent Frank Muchengwa, and Kuziva Phineas Murapa who is described as a branding strategist and a managing consultant at BrandIt Private Ltd.