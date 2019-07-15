‘Job Sikhala is Chiwenga project’ – Analyst

Opposition leader Tinashe Jonas has alleged that MDC Deputy National Chairperson might be a project that is created by a faction of ZANU PF led by ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to rival MDC leader Nelson Chamsia.

Jonas who was being said, “They are trying to create the profile of Job Sikhala to rival Chamisa because Chamisa is more of a preacher and peaceful person. They want to make him a hero so that he overshadows Nelson Chamisa.”

Jonas who claims to have worked closely with the top team of the late Morgan Tsvangirayi says Chamisa is a project fronting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He further alleged that MDC is an elite club of millionaires. He says once a person joins the top ten in the party they immediately become a millionaire.

Watch the full video below: