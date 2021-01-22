Former Minister Aeneas Chigwedere succumbs to Covid-19

Former Education Minister and Mashonaland East Governor Aeneas Chigwedere has succumbed to Covid-19.
Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister David Musabayana confirmed the death but could not give further details.
