Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten Premier League home run ended

After going 68 league games unbeaten at Anfield, the defending champions were stunned 1-0 after Ashley Barnes’ 83rd-minute penalty.

It was the first time Jurgen Klopp’s side had lost at home in the top flight since they went down to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

The Reds’ run started with a 0-0 draw against Southampton and featured 55 wins and 13 draws, scoring 176 goals and conceded just 44 in the 68 games.

They also managed to keep 36 clean sheets, creating a fortress that helped propel them to a first league title since 1990 last season.

Liverpool are second on the all-time list for top-flight unbeaten runs at home, behind Chelsea’s record of 86, which ended in October 2008.

But they have struggled for consistency this season and the loss to Burnley left them in fourth in the table, six points adrift of leaders Manchester United.

Liverpool are without a goal in their past four Premier League games, their longest such run since May 2000 (five games), taking 87 shots without netting, while it is the first time a Klopp side has gone four league games without scoring since his Mainz team did so in the Bundesliga, between November and December 2006.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness’s pre-match concern about his former club was proven to be spot on as the Reds suffered a shock defeat to Burnley on Thursday night.

The Kop lost their first match at home in the Premier League at the 69th time of asking as Ashley Barnes late penalty proved to be the winner.

Several key players were missing including the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

But Souness’s main issue was Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, which was made up of Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum.

The likes of captain Jordan Henderson and James Milner normally add the physicality to the Reds midfield.

And Souness admitted that he was concerned there would not be enough aggression and intensity in the middle of the park, which turned out to be another factor in the defeat to Burnley.

“I’m not worried – but I’m concerned about Liverpool,” he told Sky Sports ahead of the game when asked if he was worried about their recent form.

“They are 18 points off where they were last season which shows they are not at the same level.

© Getty Images Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum failed to control the midfield

“For two years they have been so good, the consistency levels have been off the charts.

“My concern tonight is in midfield, where Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wijnaldum start.

“Normally Liverpool’s midfield has been about intensity, aggressiveness, putting the ball under pressure at every opportunity, giving the opposition no rest and playing the ball in fast to the front three.

“I don’t think we will see that tonight; Thiago is a craftsman and the others are similar.”

Reflecting on whether he was surprised by the defeat, Souness said after the match: “This has been coming, Liverpool have been a shadow of the team we’ve seen for the best part of three years.

“There wasn’t any sparkle tonight, they were flat when they got the ball into the final third and when the time came to deliver, delivery was poor time and time again. They lacked quality all the way through.

“Jurgen has some hard thinking to do. Some of those players look like they are shot. There is no sparkle about them. This will be a real test for these players. Jurgen will now find out what he has in the dressing room.”