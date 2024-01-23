First batch of Cyber City villas on sale

Spread the love

Zimbabwe Cyber City’s luxury villas are now on sale, with prices ranging from US$520 000 to US$1,1 million, as shown in a flyer distributed by Pam Golding Properties.

Work began on the first phase of Cyber City, a US$500 million mixed-use development envisioned as Africa’s first “smart city,” in Mount Hampden last year.

The initial phase includes 50 of the 233 planned luxury villas, with an expected completion timeline of 18 months to 24 months. The ambitious Zimbabwe Cyber City, spearheaded by Mulk Holdings International, aspires to be Africa’s first “smart city,” aiming to revolutionise the country’s economic and social landscape.

The luxury five-bedroom townhouse detached villa is priced at US$1,15 million (cash price) and offers the ultimate in luxury and convenience, making it the perfect investment for those seeking an unparalleled lifestyle. Apart from paying cash, prospective buyers can choose a 12-month payment plan with a 5 percent booking fee of US$57 000.

This is followed by a 25 percent down payment and installments of US$287 000 for four months.

The same 12-month payment plan also applies to a four-bedroom townhouse detached villa priced at US$1,08 million, followed by a three-bedroom townhouse villa at US$880 000 and a two-bedroom townhouse detached villa at US$520 000.

International cricketers, local pension fund managers, and Zimbabwean expatriates have expressed interest in purchasing properties, Mulk International chairman, Mr Nawab Shaji UL Mulk told The Herald Finance and Business last year.

Zim Cyber City is the first Mulk International real estate project in Zimbabwe, managed through its locally registered subsidiary, Zimbabwe Global Investments (ZGI).

This operation falls under the Special Economic Zone programme approved by the Government.

The incentive programme will strengthen the business ecosystem by leveraging sustainable growth and mobilising investments in the country. All projects under ZGI will obtain the SEZ status. ZGI has the responsibility to create a special window for clearing all foreign direct investments into Zimbabwe and obtaining fast-track clearances.

Sprawled across a 2,5 million square foot space, the project is nestled within Mount Hampden’s master plan which includes the newly completed Parliament building.

It will also comprise Government offices and high-end residential and commercial properties.

Many compare Zim Cyber City to the Downtown and Sheikh Zayed road developments in Dubai, UAE. It will offer a high standard of living and affluent community.

Mulk International is a multinational conglomerate with diversified business interests spanning primarily four sectors — real estate, construction and building materials, sports assets and healthcare. For more than two decades, Mulk International owns and manages a group of 18 companies under the leadership Shaji Ul Mulk.

The company has achieved global recognition with its flagship brand Alubond emerging as the world’s largest exterior facade panel. Zim Cyber City is the latest initiative of Mulk International and is destined to become another global landmark.

Mulk International has successfully entered into many promising joint ventures with industry giants across the globe, making it the award-winning industrial powerhouse.

