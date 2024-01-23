Anderson High records 100 percent A Level Cambridge pass rate

Spread the love

GWERU – Seventh Day Adventist-run school Anderson High in Gweru has recorded another impressive 100 % pass rate in the 2023 Advanced Level Cambridge results.

School Headmaster, Caxton Mukasvanga told The Mirror that the school has recorded 100 % pass rates since 2012 when he took over. He said the pass rate only fell during the COVID-19 era.

“We are proud to record another perfect 100% pass rate. We have five students with 15 points and above. All of them were prefects who led by example.

“We are very happy with this commendable achievement in all learning areas. We attribute this success story to God, supportive parents, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education and the responsible authority. Our students exercised maximum discipline to ensure a positive school tone. We give thanks to all our hardworking teachers and we are expecting to keep on excelling in future,” he said.

Mukasvanga said boys outshined girls. Anderson had 43 students (20 males and 19 females) sat for the exams.

Malcom Muchenje is the best student scoring 18 points in Accounts, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. Chelsea Ncube was the second best student with 17 out of 20 points in Accounts, Business Studies, Computers and Mathematics. Tawona Mugore and Joel Mukwembi scored 15 straight points in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

The boarding school currently has an enrollment of 370 students and 30 teachers. It scooped the 2019 the Secretary’s Merit Award for a third time. The award is the highest Government accolade conferred to a school for delivering the highest standards of academic excellence in the province.

Anderson High School started in 1950 as a private owned school on a 2-hectare piece of land along the Bulawayo – Harare Highway before relocating to the current site along the Mvuma – Gweru Road. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...