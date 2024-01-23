Riverton whiz kid aces Cambridge ‘O’ level

Spread the love

MASVINGO-A whiz kid at Riverton Gladys Bogolo Gammon(16) scored 9 As and one B. Gladys comes from a family of five girls, and she is the eldest. Growing up in a household full of girls has taught her the importance of leadership and setting a good example for her younger siblings.

From a young age, she have always been fascinated by the field of medicine. The ability to help others and make a difference in their lives is something that truly inspires her. I have seen the impact that doctors have on people’s lives, and I want to be a part of that.

In order to achieve her dream of becoming a medical doctor, she has chosen to study Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at ‘A’ level. These subjects will provide her with a strong foundation in the sciences and prepare her for the rigorous academic journey ahead.

During her time at Riverton Academy, Gladys continued to excel academically. She consistently achieved high grades and demonstrated a strong work ethic. She actively participated in various extracurricular activities, such as debate club and science club, where she showcased her leadership skills and passion for learning.

Gladys’ dedication and commitment to her studies did not go unnoticed. She was awarded the Academic Excellence Award for both her Form 3 and Form 4 years at Riverton Academy. This award recognizes students who consistently achieve outstanding academic results and display a strong commitment to their education.

In addition to her academic achievements, Gladys also received recognition for her exceptional performance in French. She successfully completed a French Diploma, demonstrating her proficiency in the language. This accomplishment highlights her dedication to learning and her ability to excel in a foreign language.

Gladys’ academic achievements and extracurricular involvement make her a deserving candidate for any future academic awards or scholarships. Her ability to adapt to new environments and overcome challenges, such as the disruption caused by COVID-19, showcases her resilience and determination.

The Head Mataruse is proud of her achievements as well. Throughout the 15-year history of the school, she was the first girl to obtain the first position at one stage, and she consistently ranked in the top three during her time at Riverton. Additionally, she was always the number one student from the girl’s school side.

“I highly recommend Gladys for any academic awards or scholarships that she may be eligible for. Her exceptional academic record, leadership skills, and passion for learning make her an outstanding candidate. I am confident that she will continue to excel in her academic pursuits and make a positive impact in any educational institution she attends,” said Mataruse. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...