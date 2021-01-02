Covid-19: Nathan Shamuyarira’s Widow Dies

The widow of the late national hero Nathan Shamuyariria Dorothy Shamuyarira has succumbed to COVID-19 at Parirenyatwa hospital.

This was revealed by journalist Hopewell Chino’ono who in a tweet said:

Dorothy Shamuyarira, the wife of the late national hero, Dr Nathan Shamuyarira, has died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital. Dora, as her husband affectionately called her, was a nurse by profession at the same hospital but retired decades ago. May her soul Rest In Peace!

Nathan Shamuyarira died in 2014 and was buried at the national heroes acre. Dorothy’s death comes as Zimbabwe recorded over 750 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days.

