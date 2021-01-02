Covid-19: Impala Car Hire Owner Dies

IMPALA Car Hire owner, Thompson Dondo died Saturday morning after a short illness, the state media has confirmed.

Dondo has recently been in the eye of the storm after one of his rental vehicles was allegedly used to kidnap a journalism student, Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo by suspected state security agents in July last year ahead of the #July31 anti-corruption protests.

After his abduction, Muchehiwa was severely tortured at an unknown location for days before he was later dumped near his home. He spent more than a month receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Muchehiwa has since fled Zimbabwe for neighbouring.

However, rights activists have been piling pressure on Impala to reveal the identity of the person who hired the vehicle used in the abduction of Muchehiwa after it was traced to the company.

However, Dondo insisted he had furnished the police with the details.