COVID-19: Chamisa takes fight to local councils

THE Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday urged all urban councils to remain on guard of the COVID-19 pandemic as the world is brought to a standstill by the virus.

Through his MDC party, Chamisa has called for a ZimLOC campaign that he said would ensure urban centres are alerted to the dangers of the virus.

MDC controls most urban councils in Zimbabwe.

In ensuring the contentment of the virus, the opposition has ordered that all urban centres be allocated Covid 19 clinics or hospital.

Through the ZimLOC campaign, the opposition party has ordered all MDC led councils to designated clinics and hospitals that will deal with the outbreak and make sure there is a point person to deal with the virus.

The campaign will also see MDC councillors and legislators forming committees to provide an oversight of the disease, while parliamentarians push for a special budget allocation specifically for the cause.

Chamisa further instructed MDC’s shadow Health minister Henry Madzorera to establish a national command centre that would be fully equipped with medical personnel so that they would raise the red flag in response to signs of the pandemic.

“Our parliamentarians will push a motion for a special appropriation, specifically to fund the budgetary requirements for preparedness, including funding fixed and mobile testing stations,” Chamisa said.

The coronavirus out break has left the world in shock, bringing major economies to their knees as businesses and gatherings are being shut down daily.

Unnecessary travelling is been discouraged in order to minimise risk and avoid spread of the virus.