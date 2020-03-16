Marry Chiwenga case postponed

ESTRANGED wife of Vice president Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga’s matter was on Monday postponed as the State is still finalising investigations.

Mubaiwa appeared at the Harare magistrate’s courts before magistrate Crispen Mberewere facing allegations of money laundering, fraud and attempting to murder her husband.

She is also accused of assaulting her house helper, Delight Munyoro.

It is said that she stormed Hellenic Primary School demanding custody of her son Michael Chiwenga.

Both matters were deferred to May 8 and the date was agreed upon by both the state and the defence counsel.

The state said investigations are being finalised and they are awaiting for documents from South Africa through mutual legal systems.