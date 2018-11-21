CIO operative drowns at Ncema dam

A CENTRAL Intelligence Officer based in Bulawayo allegedly drowned at Lower Ncema Dam in Umzingwane on Saturday during an outing with friends.

Brian Umera allegedly drowned after he fell from a boat and rescuers had by yesterday not found his body. Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the drowning yesterday.

He said members of the police sub aqua unit were by yesterday still searching for the body.

“I can confirm receiving a report of a male adult who drowned at Ncema Dam. We’re told that he slipped from a boat and drowned. The sub aqua unit was deployed on the same day and are still searching for the body, said,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

BCC senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the municipality was working with the police following the drowning incident.