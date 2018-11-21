Mutsvangwa ouster saga takes new twist

WAR veterans in Mashonaland East have refuted claims that they are pushing for Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa’s ouster, saying they only learnt about it on social media.

Addressing the media at the war veterans offices in Marondera yesterday, the association’s national deputy secretary for education Abraham Tsikwa, Marondera district chairperson Retired Major Daniel Matengo and Goromonzi district chairperson Ramson Marufu said the liberation war fighters did not deliberate on Mutsvangwa’s case.

“If they say it’s Mashonaland East, it means all war veterans included, but the district chairpersons are saying they are not aware of it. We never met over the issue.

As comrades, we are tired of being abused, people are abusing us and those abused will be dumped later,” Tsikwa said.

Recently, the State media reported that Mashonaland West and East provinces had called for Mutsvangwa’s ouster over allegations of undermining and disrespecting their patron President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

ZNLWVA provincial chairperson for Mashonaland West province Cornelius Muoni confirmed the resolution by the war veterans who met in Chinhoyi, accusing the firebrand politician of sowing divisions within the party.

Yesterday, Matengo said they only learnt of the province’s position on social media and said war veterans were rallying behind their national leadership and urged people to respect the constitution.

“As Marondera district, we know nothing about this issue, we learnt about it on social media. We have commanders, leadership and we sit down if there is something to discuss. We do not take command from social media. We never discussed this issue of national leadership. Let us respect and be guided with our constitution,” Matengo said.

Marufu added that reports that the province was calling for Mutsvangwa’s ouster were false.

Mutsvangwa was reportedly being persecuted for blasting fuel mogul Kuda Tagwirei who was accused of running a cartel.

He was also accused of denigrating the Command Agriculture programme as a conduit for alleged State capture.

The move by war veterans in Mashonaland East to stand by Mutsvangwa came after the association’s spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said “it is wishful thinking that Mutsvangwa was no longer in charge”. — NewsDay